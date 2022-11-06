Maves the Movie

By: Thai Lee, Olivia Peters, and Hiep Quach

Script:

4 Parts

Part 1 (background + introduction)

Alex: leader – stubborn personality, fearless and interested in fame, more focused on social media than reality

Sam: Friend of the leader. Alex’s girlfriend.

Jimmy: In it for the money, comedian and best friend of Damien, Roommate Damien: Quiet, Introvert – (lover (Amy) has died *important details) They are a Vlogger & Tiktoker group that has a large number of followers. They mainly make videos where they do challenges that viewers/followers pose, as well as videos about their daily lives.

(Intro: 2 students studying in the lab, the 1st sees the computer randomly turn on – tells person 2 but they don’t notice. → it happens again but with more computers, again the 1st tells person 2 but the 2nd just says: “You study too much, take a break” and tells the 1st to go home first and the 2nd will finish it alone. Person 1 agrees, and the strange phenomenon starts happening to person 2.

– The lights turn off and then turn on again, 2nd thinks it’s normal but then it happens more rapidly → 2nd panics, and tries to run to the door, but can’t open the door, then suddenly the light went out ( *while screaming → everything went silent) The light turns on → we see person 2 standing in the middle of the room (all silent) person 2 runs straight to the wall and hits it head on, they fall and are lying motionless. Isaac hears it and goes to open the door and finds the second person lying on the floor.

– End of the Intro

* Greenville :

The first scene is a scene of daily activities, going to school and normal activities, finishing school and hanging out with friends. At night, they make challenge videos and perform challenges set by their followers (challenges: think later)

– wake up, go to school, each person brings a camera to record their day ( Alex likes to record his daily life)

– follows the scene of 1 – 4 people sitting together at the library discussing the challenge they will do

– That night they do the challenge and make the video (done)

– In the middle of the night, the computer turns on, and Damien sits down to review old memories in a video of his dead lover. Jimmy asks why are you still up (although he knows he is thinking about his girlfriend that died), suddenly Damien panics, and closes the book he

has out and tells Jimmy it’s okay, he just missed her a bit. (There is a red letter in the book, next to a gift box)

– The next morning, Alex checks the comments of their new video (there’s a lot of negative feedback and haters) and goes to check his mail to see fan mail but still feels bad/cursed → more depressed. Suddenly he sees a strange red letter about a challenge to stay at Maves overnight one night (red letter, 1 flyer “do this challenge, you will be paid and record it and send it to me” with contact (of the one who proposed this challenge)

– Alex isn’t interested, and he just throws the letter in his bag

– Now the team needs to plan for their next video, something really good to make up for their last flop. Then Alex remembers the challenge in the red letter.

Next segment: all 4 arguing about whether to go or not

– Alex and Damien want to go, Sam hesitates but wants to go because of Alex, Jimmy doesn’t want to. Alex says if we win the money he won’t share it with Jimmy unless he goes. Jimmy tries to explain that this could be a scam but Alex says even if we don’t get the money, we can still get fame from the content and we can fake strange phenomena to create content → make money from that.

– Everyone except Jimmy sits back and discusses the things to bring on this trip (walkie talkie, small light) They depart at 2 am according to Damien’s opinion (he says no one will be there to get in their way) (there will more explanation through conversation. Weird things usually happen at 3am)

– Three of them go out to Maves (they joke, and talk during the walk) When they got there, the wind is strong (and the sky is cloudy) all 3 are silent, their expressions are a little scared – in the bushes behind there’s a noise, (they are all startled) it turned out Jimmy followed them because he wants to get some of the money (* the atmosphere becomes less tense) The 4 of them go inside and start to do the challenge.

End part 1: End at the part before Maves.

Part 2: (Main development + in Maves – fake ghost creates content)

→ There’s a fake ghost, but only Alex and Sam know, they made it to scare Jimmy and Damien to create content for the viewers

When entering, everyone goes down to the basement and sets up 5 cameras (1 in Studio, 1 in Lab, 1 in hallway looking down the stairs, 1 in 2D/3D classroom, and 1 in Garage.) Then they all meet up at the front and start the video to explore Maves. Alex says they’ll split up for 30 minutes on this floor, then go to the basement.

Shows each person walking around through the cameras they set up(Alex and Sam together and Jimmy and Damien will separate to explore)

Alex and Sam enter the Studio, tell the ghost story which Alex built himself to create content

Damien – was checking at the Gallery, then he suddenly redirects to the basement without telling anyone (his camera turns off and we go to Jimmy) Jimmy tells the story of the video they watched at the beginning (first intro) to the camera to give a backstory to their fans.

1. Jimmy checks in the lab and Alex and Sam scare him with the fake ghost

– Jimmy gets bored, so he turns on a computer in the lab to mess around online. (Montage of Jimmy messing around, this scene is comic relief) While sitting, there are 1-2 computers turned on. Then they turn off, but Jimmy doesn’t notice it until he is watching football and runs out to the middle of the lab to celebrate. Jimmy finds it strange and goes to check the computer, the printer suddenly starts going (the first picture it prints out is Jimmy’s picture! He picks it up and gets scared. The screens flicker more and more, Jimmy panics, not knowing what is going on. While he’s panicking, the printer prints a second time. It’s a picture of Jimmy when he was celebrating and, but there’s a girl in the corner of the room. The computer flickers a lot, Jimmy tries to run out but he can’t open the door, he starts slamming the door, then suddenly the printer prints a 3rd picture and when Jimmy comes to see, the picture is of that exact moment, but there is a girl standing right next to Jimmy and looking straight at the camera.)

– The screen flickers, the computers turn on and off, then the light turns on, Jimmy thinks it’s over → suddenly the lights go out, all the devices turn on, he turns to look with his flashlight, and a girl appears standing facing the wall. Jimmy tries to hold his breath looking at the girl but he’s shaking. The girl who was standing still suddenly walks backwards towards Jimmy, Jimmy bangs on the door calling for help again, suddenly the door is opened by Alex and Sam, Jimmy runs out to breathe, panic, and breakdown. Jimmy points into the room, speechless.

– Alex and Sam look into the room and see everything looking normal, like nothing happened, except for the 3 printed pictures. The girl has disappeared from the images.

– Alex films in the room for viewers to see.

– Sam reassures Jimmy as she leads him to a different room.

(she reveals to Jimmy that this is fake and that her and Alex created it to make content, Jimmy understands and calms down and asks how they did it. Sam explains… the computers and the printer. Then Jimmy asks about the girl. He asks who she got to be the girl. (To explain: Jimmy was the last one to appear outside Maves, so he thought someone else was with the group.)

– Sam feels strange, but comforts Jimmy that he must have been too scared to see, and he just imagined the girl.

Part 3: Maves exploration, and meeting the real Ghost → When it’s time to gather, Alex, Sam, and Jimmy are in the lab. They try calling Damien over the walkie-talkie but there’s no answer. Alex and Sam tell Jimmy to go look for Damien. He goes, though at first he didn’t want to because he was still shaken up, but after Alex and Sam convince him that he is the best to go, Jimmy decides to go find him.

The scene switches to Alex and Sam standing in the Studio, Sam tells Alex about the girl Jimmy saw in the lab. Alex just laughs, he doesn’t believe that it really happened.

Back to Jimmy, who is looking for Damien in the basement but can’t find him. He is going into the Garage to look for him, but then the lights go out. Jimmy sees something so he runs ( viewers don’t know what Jimmy saw) He runs to the stairs but something grabs his leg and pulls him back, and he falls face down on the stairs. (Jimmy’s camera falls to where he is lying) Jimmy is pulled down by something.

#Scene of Alex and Sam seeing a strange phenomenon in the Studio:

Back with Alex and Sam. Sam tells Alex that she feels something is wrong with the place and wants to get out of there soon but Alex wants to continue the challenge. Sam has not finished her sentence when she hears a loud noise (*Jimmy falling) Sam and Alex both turn towards the basement stairs. They both stop for a while, but then Alex moves on. Alex speaks to Sam again but sees Sam looking in the other direction → switch to Sam’s Camera: see a girl standing facing the wall.

– Here, only Sam sees her and Alex doesn’t, Alex points his camera at the spot Sam is pointing hers, and then at Sam’s camera but he can’t see anything → change the scene to Sam’s camera, the girl is still there. Sam clings to Alex, because she is scared.

– To prove that no one is there Alex approaches the spot. Sam tries to stop him but she can’t, Alex still goes there and waves his hand like to show there is nothing there. To tease Sam further, Alex pretends to be strangled, causing Sam to scream. She is afraid to approach him. Seeing that Sam is so scared, Alex stops and laughs (* Alex explains he was just kidding)

– Sam gets angry and turns to leave, Alex was about to run after her but then he is pulled back and hits the wall. Sam thinks Alex is still teasing, so she told Alex to stop but then she sees Alex’s face is scared. Alex said someone pulled him back → Alex is about to run towards Sam but is pulled back again. They both panic and suddenly a paper plane flies towards Alex. Alex slowly picks it up and unfolds it (the note says “Death is coming. Run!”) Alex tries to

run one last time, but he is pulled back harder and hits his head against the wall and faints) Sam runs over and tries to wake Alex up so they can leave. ( * Sam’s camera is located on the ground looking behind her. It sees a girl looking up at the two of them )

– Sam can’t wake Alex up, when suddenly Damien’s voice comes over the walkie-talkie. (*he says Jimmy fell down the stairs and needs Sam’s help) Sam replies that she is coming to help, but that they will have to go back to help get Alex out of there because he fainted. Sam immediately takes the camera and rushes down to the basement.

# Sam’s scene in the Basement:

The basement is dark, Sam turns on the flash on her camera to see Jimmy sitting slumped in a chair with his hoodie up. Sam tells him what happened at the Studio and asks where Damien is so that can get out of there. She asks where he is a few times, but Jimmy isn’t answering. Sam slowly approaches Jimmy and then shakes him to wake him up, softly at first and then harder. Jimmy’s head falls back, showing his face covered in blood, eyes still open. Then a paper plane flies towards Sam with the words “I told you to run”. Suddenly, more and more paper planes rush towards Sam. Sam freaks out, screams and runs towards the stairs.(* while turning around, she sees a shadowy figure rushing to kill her) She screams and it cuts to the next scene.

# Scene Alex wakes up and goes to find the group:

Alex wakes up and can’t find anyone, he grabs his camera, turns to look for the walkie-talkie, and he tries to call but no one answers. Hearing “Sam” calling in the basement, Alex replies and goes down to find candles and the gift box. He is confused to see Sam and Jimmy laying there → he runs over to the 2 bodies wondering (*what happened?) Damien hits his leg with a stick, he falls, and turns the camera to Damien. (*Alex asks Damien “Did you do this?”) Damien doesn’t answer. (camera pans to Damien, sees Damien opening the gift box, taking out the teddy bear, and slitting its stomach open. Alex notices and slowly starts putting things together. He asks Damien, “Did you do this because of Amy?”). “Damien, let her rest in peace, this is wrong.” Damien pauses for a moment, says *you wouldn’t understand… I just want her to be with me forever.(he plans to call her soul and put it in the teddy bear)* Alex says: “The thing you summon, is not Amy.” Damien says: “last time I failed to bring her back, but now, with you guys’ help, this time it will work. Sorry Alex, but I miss her too much to bear.” Damien kills Alex.

Part 4: Damien tries to summon Amy but summons an evil spirit instead

The ritual begins:

– Damien drags Alexs’ body next to the candles.

– Damien sits in the middle of the candles and the three bodies and starts to chant.

– The cameras start glitching, and a girl suddenly appears standing in front of the candles. As the camera shifts, she is also shifting between the different candles. After a while, the girl is standing in front of Damien.

– Damien stops reading, slowly looks up, smiles, asks “Is it you?” – It’s quiet

– Damien stops smiling and stands up

– Then Damien is strangled and lifted up. (The panoramic camera is off, only Alex’s camera is active, so only see their legs)

– Damien falls to the ground.

– The ghost walks towards the teddy bear. Then all the lights turn off, then on, we see the bear still sitting there, no ghost anywhere, everything returns to normal, all the bodies are gone. It cuts through all the cameras, showing the whole building looking empty and normal.

– The next morning there’s a class in that room. After class is over, a student stays to do their homework. While she’s looking for school supplies, she sees a teddy bear, which she picks up and looks at. (Camera has a slight glitch, a ghost appears behind the girl for a second) Then she gets a phone call from a friend asking her to come eat lunch with them, so she throws the bear in her backpack and leaves.

THE END

Credit scene

– A newspaper reports that 4 students are missing at Greenville University.