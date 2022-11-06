Media Worst Place to Eat in Greenville By papyrus - November 6, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest ReddIt By: Yuena Tong, Dustin Konvalinka, and Hanbo Yi In the second part of our videos of the eats in Greenville, we dove into the worst eating places in Greenville. In the beginning, we had a long conversation about the dc being the worst but turned quickly began to talk about a few other restaurants around town. We decided to dive into why the restaurants were the worst, and what they did wrong.