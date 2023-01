By: Yuena Tong, Dustin Konvalinka, Hanbo Yi

In this video we decided to interview students about one of the most important things at school, teachers. We went around and gathered students’ opinions about who they have as their favorite professors. We all have that one teacher we like the most, if it’s because they don’t assign much work, or they just make our day seem a little less stressful. In and out of class, which professors are your favorite?