By: Ian Roach and Megan Chapman

The Gym Rats Association reached out to us wanting us to create some eye-catching flyers to get their club name out there. We also created a flyer to reserve the Burritt Gym for Wednesdays so that others who show up know that they can either join the club or work out at another time. We also went a step further and created another informational flyer about the club that they could possibly post on their social media accounts to get the word out about GRA.