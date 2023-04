created by Olivia Peters, Allison Woolbright, Tore Hojeberg

The Maves Art Center is an important part of the Greenville University campus where creativity and knowledge come together for the Greenville students. However, the pronunciation of Maves has changed since it was first introduced. In this interview with Dr. Ahern, three Greenville students got the opportunity to get to know the legacy of the man, in which the art center was named.