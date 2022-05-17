How can you make students more compelled to attend chapel? An interview with the InterFaith Club

Interview by Dillon Young, Nicole Garzaro, Est Zhong

This video shows the members of the Interfaith Club being interviewed by the group Snowonder. They asked a few questions to discover each one of the club’s representative’s input on how to make students more compelled to attend chapel. Coming from different backgrounds and perspectives, the interviewees enriched the conversation and addressed important topics that are not generally talked about among GU students. Their opinion and advice on the subject is relevant and can be helpful to improve future chapels and make more students participate, and make the ones who already do, enjoy it.