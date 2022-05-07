Vespers Staff Interview

Video by Alli Goering, Luke Rushik, Emanuel Khamala

In this video, Alli Goering sits down with Keegan Bouman to dig deeper into the unique Vesper’s experience at Greenville University. Vesper’s is a student-led worship service held on Thursday nights at 9:30 PM weekly. As a part of Vesper’s staff, Keegan had a plethora of information about the service, how they choose speakers, the application process to join the staff, and explained how they make the service run smoothly. This interview holds a ton of information about Vesper’s and how students on campus can get involved.

Thank you Keegan for all the information about Vesper’s and being a big part of something unique to GU!