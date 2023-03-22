ABP Podcast about the Enneagram: Episode 4

created by Myah Davidson, Bella Johnson, Brennan Boyer

Awesome Blossom Possum presents a podcast series about Enneagram types and then dives into how it affects students and faculty as they live. ABP would like to present this week’s podcast on Enneagram type 8. Enneagram type 8s are known as the Challenger. The podcast’s goal is to interview students and faculty of Greenville University based on their enneagram type to discover how they live as their enneagram type on campus and will be hosted by a member of ABP. In this episode of the ABP Podcast, we dive into the Enneagram type 8 with host Myah Davidson and special guest Danara Moore. As a listener, you can take away what defines her as a type 8 and how she lives out her daily life on campus as her specific enneagram type.