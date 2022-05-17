Interview with Johnny Hinton

Interview by Anna Baumann, Wyatt Boyer, Alex Arriaga

When we’re talking about an influential person on campus or a person that is always trying to impact others, we have to talk about Johnny. He is the Resident Director of Hood Hall, and soon, he will be the RD of Upper Division Housing. Johnny himself studied at Greenville for 2 years. In this podcast, Johnny talks a little bit about his life and obstacles he had to face, what his experience was like as a student at Greenville University, and what his plans are for the future. He also gave some good advice and recommendations for new students.