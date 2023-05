created by Athena Hagerman, Chino Sims, Emma Brown

In these 3 short videos each group member in ACE, A-Athena, C- Chino, and E-Emma did a day in the life to show what college studies do over their Spring Break! Each member did their own video showing what one day of spring break looked like for them! Each member had very different days over spring break and our team’s goal was to showcase what they looked liked! Follow along and see what each team member’s Spring Break looked like!