Easter Traditions

Video by Kristina Velpel, Zibo Dai, Zach Nabers, Marshal Wiegand

As we all know, Easter is coming, but what is Easter really about? Most of us as kids are taught that it is about Jesus being resurrected from the dead, but it also includes bunnies, eggs, candy, and family celebrations. We decided to go around and interview different students on campus about what Easter is like for them and to include some of their favorite memories. Think about yours as you watch, and see if some of them are the same!