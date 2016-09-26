Written by Erin Lobner. Media by Paige Lunde.

It’s back! One of television’s creepy favorites, “American Horror Story” premiered for its sixth season on September 14.

FX kept the new season’s theme under wraps until the first episode aired, at which point “My Roanoke Nightmare” pulled fans into an isolated old house and a series of disturbing events. Prior to the first episode, a handful of freaky teasers showing different story lines and settings were released. However, it was revealed that all but one of the trailers were faked in order to keep fans guessing about the show’s true theme.

“Roanoke” is stylistically different from other seasons of “American Horror Story”. It is set up as a documentary, following Shelby and Matt after they move from the West Coast to an old house in the North Carolina woods. The “real” Shelby and Matt (Lily Rabe and André Holland) narrate the events through interviews while Sarah Paulson and Cuba Gooding Jr. play the couple in the reenactments.

In addition to these four celebs, other “American Horror Story” favorites like Lady Gaga and Kathy Bates confirmed they will return for at least parts of the season.

This season’s first two episodes have already aired, but co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk want fans to know that the show will have a huge, unexpected twist. Although the theme is no longer a secret, Murphy and Falchuk are not concerned. In an interview, Falchuk told Entertainment Weekly, “Even though the subject matter has gotten out, it’s irrelevant because nobody gets what we’re doing. No matter what you think it is, it’s not that. Then, episode 6 comes and you’re like, ‘Wait! What happened?’”

Of course, this statement sparked many theories and predictions from fans. One of the most popular theories involves some apparent parallels to the first season of the show, “Murder House”. Spoiler alert: the similarities include threatening neighbors, miscarriages, and ghost-like nurses.

From the start, Shelby insists that they leave the house. However, Matt reminds her that they spent almost all of their saving to purchase it– they’re stuck. Unfortunately for Shelby, she is often home alone while Matt travels to the city for business. During his trips, she is tormented by angry, torch-wielding villagers, strange noises, and storms that rain human teeth. To protect her, Matt installs a home security system and has his sister Lee, an ex-cop, stay with Shelby while he is away. The two women don’t get along well, but Lee soon realizes that Shelby isn’t crazy.

The first episode leaves viewers hanging when Shelby, after a long ordeal of being trapped in the basement, tries to run away from her fears. She takes Matt’s car and speeds off. Of course, it can’t be that easy, so on her way out she hits a woman walking on the road. After trying to find her, Shelby becomes lost in the forest, only to be surrounded by battered and disturbing villagers. At that point, viewers are left hanging until the second episode.

If you missed the first episodes, no worries! Catch up by watching them online. Gossip on This provides the full first and second episodes along with plot breakdowns. So, turn off the lights, grab a cozy blanket, and prepare to be scared by the newest season of “American Horror Story”.