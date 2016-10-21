GC Athlete of the Week: Derek Greifzu

Written and Media by Danny Strohm.

Derek Greifzu, a junior running back and wide receiver for the Greenville College Football team, had the game of his life this past Saturday at MacMurray College. Greifzu compiled two-hundred and nineteen all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a 49-54 shootout loss for the Panthers. Greifzu, primarily a wide receiver, rushed for one-hundred and five yards on eleven carries while also catching ten passes for one-hundred and fourteen yards.

Greifzu has adopted his ways from his older brother, whom he has looked up to ever since they were children. After college, Greifzu hopes to continue to follow in his brother’s footsteps and move to Evansville, Indiana, where his brother currently resides to work with him in the real estate industry.

Listen to the podcast below to learn more about Greifzu’s football experience before Greenville and more.

Follow Greifzu and the Panthers high-powered offense during homecoming weekend as they take on Martin Luther College Saturday, October 22, at 1 p.m.