How Do You Worship?

Written by Hope Brakenhoff. Media by Kyle Spriggs.

God is spirit, and his worshipers must worship in the Spirit and in truth.” John 4:24

To most people, worship is considered the act of praising God through song. While singing is one form of praising God, there are so many other ways that people worship. According to Merriam-Webster, worship is “adoration, or acts of reverence, paid to God.” Singing has become the definition of what worship looks like to most people in today’s society, but in reality, there are many more ways to worship God outside of singing songs.

Dani Pearce, a junior, shares what worship means to her. “Worship to me is intentional time spent with God.” This includes much more than just time spent singing. For Pearce, worship is when she is reading her Bible or doing devotionals. “Anytime I have spiritual conversations with other people, I feel like I am worshipping God,” she says.

Worship is bringing glory to God and pointing our lives toward Him. When we are living our lives in a way that is showing His light, we are worshipping Him.

While worship can be spending alone time talking to God through prayer or reading the Bible, for others it is about how you are living your life. Caitlin McLoughlin, a sophomore, says, “Worship can come in many forms, from helping others or spending some alone time reading your Bible.” Helping others can be an act of worshipping God because we are living a life of love like Jesus teaches in the Bible. For many people, singing is the most popular form of worship and oftentimes it is preferred, but it is important to understand that there are many ways to worship God.

Romans 12:1 says, “Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God–this is your true and proper worship.”

We are instructed in Romans to offer our bodies in living sacrifice to God. This means that we should dedicate ourselves to God. This verse speaks of worshipping God by offering our bodies and doing whatever God calls us to do with them. This means we are called to live in a way that is pleasing to God. Living our lives in a way that shows God’s love and light to others is worshipping Him.

Worship can come in many forms it is important to understand that there is more than just one way to worship God.

Some people don’t realize that worship is a part of every day and can be done all day. Living our lives in a way that is pleasing to God is one way to constantly worship God all day. If we live our lives focusing on God’s commands, we are praising and glorifying Him.

Worship is not confined to one way. Worship is different for every person. Some people do not enjoy singing, which means worship will look different in their lives than it does for others. Worship is about glorifying God. Don’t be afraid to worship God in your own way.

So, how do you worship? You worship by loving God and showing your love for Him in everything you do.