Albert Pujols: The Legend of the Machine. Reviewed by Momizat on . Written and Media by Anthony Stephenson. Not drafted until the 13th round of the 1999 MLB draft, Albert Pujols did not have high expectations. Being the 402nd o Written and Media by Anthony Stephenson. Not drafted until the 13th round of the 1999 MLB draft, Albert Pujols did not have high expectations. Being the 402nd o Rating: 0
You Are Here: Home » Media » Albert Pujols: The Legend of the Machine.

Albert Pujols: The Legend of the Machine.

Posted date: May 04, 2018 In: Media, Sport
Written and Media by Anthony Stephenson.

Not drafted until the 13th round of the 1999 MLB draft, Albert Pujols did not have high expectations. Being the 402nd overall pick in the draft, Pujols just hoped to make a Major League roster. But little did he know that he would have far more success than that. Sitting here today, Pujols has gathered almost 3,000 career hits. Only 31 players in the MLB’s long history have joined this club. But few have the total overall offensive package that he has. As of Wednesday, May 2, Pujols sits at 2,998 career hits. It is only a matter of time until he reaches this milestone.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Share

Leave a Comment

                                                                       © 2017 Powered By GvilleDM

Scroll to top