Albert Pujols: The Legend of the Machine.
Written and Media by Anthony Stephenson.
Not drafted until the 13th round of the 1999 MLB draft, Albert Pujols did not have high expectations. Being the 402nd overall pick in the draft, Pujols just hoped to make a Major League roster. But little did he know that he would have far more success than that. Sitting here today, Pujols has gathered almost 3,000 career hits. Only 31 players in the MLB’s long history have joined this club. But few have the total overall offensive package that he has. As of Wednesday, May 2, Pujols sits at 2,998 career hits. It is only a matter of time until he reaches this milestone.