Interview with GSGA’s New President and Vice President

Video created by Alex Arriaga, Anna Baumann, and Wyatt Boyer

Greenville University’s new Student Government Leaders, Paige Bennett and Isaiah Atkins talk about their new position as the President and Vice-President of Greenville University’s Student Government (GSGA). In this interview, they talk about some of their goals how they want to impact Greenville University during their presidential time. Furthermore, they talk about what obstacles they had to face to get where they are today and what has motivated them to run for their positions and how it will impact them for their future.

More information about the structure of GSGA can be found here.