BSU Interview: Amarie White

Video and description by JD Dowell, Joey Scott, Colton Ricketts

In this video we talk to Amarie White the Executive Event Coordinator for the BSU. We went over some of the events that were going to happen on campus and what her favorite event on campus was. We asked her about her major and how long BSU had been on campus. Amarie goes into detail about why she chose to join the BSU, and what it means to her as a member of the African American community. She elaborates on her goals and ambitions, sharing her plans for future events.

We were honored to interview such a unique individual and we look forward to what she has in store for us very soon.