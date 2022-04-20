Experience First Recap

Video by Zach Nabers, Marshal Wiegand, Kristina Velpel, Zibo Dai

A good experience is worth remembering. A great experience is worth sharing. The key to the experience is how we write about it when we share it with others. We all know that if it makes sense, it has to be considered carefully. In the experience, we will encounter difficulties, but we need to accept the challenge so that we can enjoy the joy of victory. These groups are trying to finish their projects by the end of this semester, and they have the opportunity to connect with their other teammates while doing these various projects. They each bring a variety of skills to the projects they are involved in. Watch as two members of the different groups give an inside view of how things are going with their projects.