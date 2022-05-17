Gourmet Dinner Under $5

Video by Dillon Young, Nicole Garzaro, Est Zhong

On a low budget? We got you covered! Who said that you need a lot of money to have a nice meal? This is proof that you can have a gourmet dinner with only $5! When it comes to gourmet food, there are just a few options to choose from, but nothing can beat a creative mind. While deciding on the meal, we found that pasta was a cheap option and you can never go wrong with pasta. The fettuccine was $2.00, the Alfredo sauce, $1.25 and the parsley, $0.30. That makes a total of $3.55, much less than $5. Try this recipe whenever you’re trying to save money!