What is your GPA?

created by Athena Hagerman, Chino Sims, Emma Brown

In this short film our group, ACE, brought to you a video where we went around campus asking people questions about GPA. We would ask people about what their GPA is and ask if people would be able to guess this about them. Additionally we would see if they could guess the previous interviewee’s GPA. This consisted of us recording asking a person the question, and then showing a picture of that person to another person to see if they could guess their GPA correctly. That process continued throughout the video. It was created on TikTok, including some humorous moments! All in all though, it was centered on the idea of perceiving others and seeing how others perceive you through the focal point of different student’s GPAs!