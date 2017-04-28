Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

Written and Media by Paige Lunde.

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” is a phrase that Margaret Wolfe Hungerford once said. Webster dictionary defines beauty as “the quality or aggregate of qualities in a person or thing that gives pleasure to the senses or pleasurably exalts the mind or spirit.” Nowadays, beauty means a lot of different things. There is inner beauty and outer beauty. Beauty means something different to each person you come across, so why is there so much uproar towards beauty?

Beauty should be what you are comfortable in. If that means no makeup, go for it. If it means you go all out with your makeup, by all means, do it. You have more patience than most. If beauty simply means a little foundation and some mascara, do that. If that means wearing leggings and oversized shirts, wear that. If it means dressing up every single day, more power to you! We should not have to feel pressured about our meaning of beauty just because society wants us to all look the same, for the simple pleasure of conforming us into one thing. Beauty means what we want it to mean; we are our own definition.

Our bodies are our bodies and no one can tell us otherwise. No one can tell you how to eat, how to look, or how to dress. These are things that we should be able to decide on our own, free of ridicule. In the words of Nathan Craig, Mary Krauss, Tawnie Kozora, and Maggie Schoepke, inner beauty will shine through no matter what you wear on the outside, as long as you do so confidently. Confidence is the best accessory anyone can wear. You should be proud of how you look, regardless of what others try to say. Know your strengths and weaknesses, and own them. Beauty is whatever it means to you and no one can try to tell you otherwise.