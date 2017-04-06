MLB Rookie Profile: Yoan Moncada

Written and Media by Jesse Getz.

Yoan Moncada, a former member of the Boston Red Sox, was a center piece of the trade with the Chicago White Sox. This sent super star pitcher, Chris Sale, to Boston in exchange for the MLB’s top prospect. The trade also included three other players: two pitchers and one outfielder that went to Chicago with Moncada. In 25 years, this was the first time baseball’s number one prospect was traded.

The 21 year old is originally from Abreus, Cuba and was signed to a Minor League contract by the Boston Red Sox on March 12, 2015. After signing with the Red Sox, Moncada was assigned to extended spring training. In 2016, the young star spent most of his time with high Single-A and Double-A affiliates of the Red Sox. He spent a little time with the big league organization but only had four hits when batting 19 times. Additionally, he struck out 12 times, causing the club to send him back down to the minors after a brief stay in Boston.

Overall, in the minors, Moncada has been successful: hitting .287, .395 on base percentage, .480 slugging, and hitting 23 home runs with 100 runs batted in.

Moncada is originally a third basemen and stands at 6’2 while weighing in at 205 lbs. (he’s been compared to a linebacker wearing a baseball uniform). His impressive size may be contributed to his ability to eat 10 Twinkies in one sitting. Along with body size, he is gifted with unique speed and incredible power. This is why he was able to shatter records with a $31.5 million signing bonus as a teenager.

This year was Moncada’s first spring training with the White Sox organization. After a shaky start, striking out 12 times in his first 12 games, he turned it around and posted an impressive slash line hitting .317 with a .391 on base percentage and .683 slugging percentage. To add to that, he had three home runs while only being at bat 41 times. The White Sox most likely took a deep breath after Moncada finally turned it on in the second half of spring training. Although he finished well, and far better than the showing he had in the Majors last year with Boston, the White Sox still decided to option him to Triple-A to start the 2017 season.

Although Moncada is originally a third basemen, his speed allows him to move to the middle of the infield toward second base. Holding down the third base position is the two time All-Star, Todd Frazier. The Road to The Show hasn’t quite been reached yet for Moncada, however, he is definitely on the move and ready to make an impact in the Majors.