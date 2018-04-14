Baseball and Fortnite
The virtural game of Fortnite has taken the world by storm and shows no signs of slowing down. The frenzy has caught on even in a small rural town in Southern Illinois. Here at Greenville University, the percentage of people playing the game is unreal. With Fortnite being free, as well as able to be played on a phone, computer, X-Box and/or PS4, the game has been made accessible to pretty much anyone. During this podcast, I had the opportunity to sit down with Greenville Baseball’s very own Klaiton Wolff and Michael Holmes. So go ahead, sit back, and relax as we dive into what Fortnite is truly about and how making time to play Fortnite while being in season is not as complicated as one would think.