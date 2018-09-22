Where is Your Faith When the Workload Becomes Heavy?

College gets heavy for all of us from time to time, but when it does, do you still stand just as firm in your faith? Philippians 4:11-13 says “I am not saying this because I am in need, for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through him who gives me strength.” Challenge yourself by asking this question: Do you firmly believe God is still just as present in the tough times as He is in the calm times?

“I have found that whenever I have a heavy workload or am stressed, God is close to me. I am more involved in prayer and more devoted to my spiritual life because I realize how much I need Him.” – Ariel Magee.

Photo by Shelbi Fisher

The term “workload” does not necessarily have to always refer to homework or studying. It can refer to working a job, balancing school and friends, stress triggers, or anything that helps you realize you have a busy schedule. It can also refer to finding the pathway God’s designed for you, whether that be discovering your major, finding out more about yourself, or trying new things. Many of us face the temptation of declaring we have no time to do anything to help our spiritual health when we are super busy. But, that is the time when we need to continue holding on to God the most. You may have your own way of connecting with God, and that may not always involve a community gathering. One way to find how you can connect with Him more may be through your passions, talents and individual study. He gives us those gifts and interests so that we can glorify Him and use them for the good of His Kingdom. The main thing that matters is that you still continue to connect with God in some way even though your schedule may seem full. After all, how can we forget the One who loved us first? In all reality, Jesus should always be put first in everything we do. Wherever we go, whether that be to class or to our extracurriculars, Jesus is present with us. The results of growing with Him is better than anything else.

“For me, God has always been a comforter. It’s easier to trust in Him when things get a little tough because it makes you realize your need for Him that much more.” – Brooke Tinsley.

College Textbooks.

Source: goodcall.com

I think we all can agree that tough times bring out a lot of stress. But they are also the times in which we learn how blessed we are. If God is still just as present with us in the tough times as He is in the calm times, what more could we ask for? Isaiah 43:2 says “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.” God is bigger than all the stress of college we could ever encounter. If this is true, what’s the point of ever being afraid of anything? Wherever we are called, God has a plan for us. Trust Him through the process.