Entertainment Radar Ep. 10 – Christmas in the Ville

Entertainment Radar is a new podcast from Greenville University, examining what’s new in music and pop culture! Stay tuned for new material!
This week on Entertainment Radar, our topic is Christmas in the Ville, and we’re interviewing Greenville’s very own producer Noah Schlosser and Greenville alum Mandy Pennington about their new Christmas covers (“This Christmas” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” respectively)! In addition, we cover seasonal GU music events like the Ugly Sweater-themed Midnight Breakfast and multiple Greenville Music Department concerts happening soon on campus!
Produced/recorded by Noah Schlosser & Javi James. Media by Noah Schlosser.