GU Football- Meet the Junior: Sam Fitch

Coming from Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville, Illinois, Sam Fitch is currently a junior guard/center at Greenville University. As of lately, Fitch has been playing right guard because he is a key factor for the Panther offensive line and has earned a ton of pocket change being a 3-year starter since his freshman year. Fitch has been playing the game of football from a young age. At Althoff Catholic High School, Fitch was a 2-time all-conference, all-area, and all-state offensive lineman at the center position.

Fitch stated that Greenville was close to home and the coaches got in contact with him pretty early. Offensive coordinator, Coach Joshua Flannery, got a hold of Fitch after his junior season in high school. He loved the small campus size because he felt the smaller the better. Coming to Greenville University, Fitch knew he’d have a pretty good chance of playing and potentially starting. Head and offensive line Coach Robbie Shoemaker had many great things to say about the 3-year starter. “He is one of the most technically sound players I’ve ever coached,” said Shoemaker. “He plays with high confidence and high humility.”

Photo Credit: Dana Fitch

Photo By: Dana Fitch

Since Fitch’s freshman year, he fell in love with the football program. He really loves the brotherhood and being close to all of the teammates. He loves how the coaches preach about caring more about how you are as a person, father, or husband rather than just a player.

Just last year during Fitch’s sophomore season, he earned 2nd team all-conference in the UMAC. The Panthers are on a roll this season rewriting the history books coming off such tough seasons the past couple of years. GU football currently has their 1st winning record in years at 4-2. They beat for the first time since 2013 a nonconference team in Kalamazoo with a score of 31-17, and just last game breaking a 10-year losing streak against the College of St. Scholastica. Everyone is bought into the program and this is why we are successful Fitch explained. They have changed up things throughout the program by having more meetings and more recovery work. An everyday quote Fitch uses in life is “Do everything to the best of your abilities.” Having a football team that has a lot of support from a mom that she should win the best sports mom of the year. Dana Fitch, who is also known as “Momma Fitch” by the team, has been the Panther football team’s personal photographer since her son has joined the program. Mrs. Fitch has not missed a single game and makes it her duty to take photos of not just Sam, but the whole Panther football team. Amazing is an understatement for Mrs. Fitch. “From little league to high school, and now to college she has just loved to take pictures. ” said Fitch. In sports, taking pictures of him and his siblings has just been a hobby of hers. From 1 to 14 hours away, “Momma Fitch” has attended every single game of his college career.

Photo by: Dana Fitch

When Fitch is not doing football, he just loves to go out and have fun with his friends. He really loves to watch hockey and basketball, preferably March Madness. Coach Schomaker & Coach Tyrrell (Coach T) are the two main coaches who Fitch interacts with. He really likes them both. Coach T is more of a coach that holds all the lineman accountable. When they mess up, he disciplines them in order to set the standard and to keep the culture active. “Coach Schomaker does a great job of giving us the proper technique and puts us in the right spots to succeed.” said Fitch.

Fitch is a pre-physical therapy major who is also studying biology. After graduation from Greenville, he is hoping to get accepted into physical therpy school. We look forward to seeing Fitch ball out as the Panthers hope to finish the season with an 8-2 record. LETS GO PANTHERS!





Media By: Derreion Twitty

