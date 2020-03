Media by Justin Cross.

On February 17th, Jaime Quesada was voted new Vice President of GSGA. In this podcast, we discuss what his plans are while in office, along with his life and culture.

The podcast includes discussion on Quesada’s time while being at Greenville University, and his life from different cultures. Quesada wants everyone to know that he is a friend to everybody! When you see him around campus make sure you say hello to our new Vice President!