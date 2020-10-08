“Arms Wide Open” An Interview with the SMART Center Director

When listening to a podcast, do you ever think of the face behind the voice?

Especially in a little town like Greenville.

Elaine McNamara, the Greenville University SMART Center Director and Director of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce; is that face and voice. She not only is the voice that connects us all together through podcasts and radio, but she is also the face that extends “Arms Wide Open.” On this podcast you will hear a tangible experience between two women, their love for Greenville University, Greenville the town, and what’s known as “The Tug.”