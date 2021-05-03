Season Flashback: Greenville at Lake Forest

The football team traveled to Chicago on April 10th to play a game against Lake Forest. This would be the last game before COVID-19 made the team cancel the last two games of the season. The outcome of this game did not come the way that Greenville wanted it to go as the football team held Lake Forest to 27 points on the day but only managed to score two points against Lake Forest. Both teams played some really good football for all four quarters, but there was one team that came away with the win. Both teams played a hard-fought game when they had to face the rain the entire game. The Greenville Football Team had two groups travel to the game. They had the starters and some backups go Friday night, and the second group went to the game Saturday morning.

Image taken pregame against Lake Forest. Media by Dana Fitch.

The defense played a really good game against Lake Forest, and Coach Bell, the defensive coordinator, was happy with how his defense played. When interviewing Coach Bell, the first question that came up was how did your defense respond in the rain, and he responded by saying, “I thought the energy was great, and I also thought that they played physical that game.” When asked how he thought the defense played as a team, he responded by saying, “I am proud of them because they were making it hard for Lake Forest to move the ball on them, and I felt proud that they handled the rain the entire game.” There were a lot of young guys that played against Lake Forest, and he talked about how they did. Bell explained, “I think they really stepped up, and some of them never played a snap all year. For them to come in and step up when they needed to really helped out the defense the most.”

Image taken pregame against Lake Forest. Media by Dana Fitch.

When the players heard the news about the season being canceled, the big question came up was did you think this would be your last game of the season, and he replied by saying, “I didn’t think this would ever happen. The defense was excited to play the next game, and they were ready to get prepared for the upcoming game.” The defense played well all year, and Coach Bell had some really good things to say about the defense this year. “I thought it was awesome to get the guys on the field, and they were good all year with ballhawks and being able to score on the defense side of the ball,” Bell explained. The last question that we discussed was the main takeaways from this game against Lake Forest, and he said, “I want to continue to be physical and make sure that guys are ready to go when other guys need a break or when someone gets hurt they need to be ready to go into the game and be able to make plays.”

Media by Wyatt Moser.

