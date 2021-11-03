Media by Est Zhong

Students! Are you tired of going to the library to work on your laptop? Do you want a calm isolating place where you can work creatively? Well, look no further than the digital media center’s brand new hangout spot, “The Garage”. The Garage is located at the bottom of the Maves Art Center, a building just right outside of GU’s campus? The Garage features things like art books, a workshop, drawing materials, and even more things we forgot to list. These cool things allow the students to explore their creativity in an area built for you, the student. For more information watch the teaser video above, or just head over to Maves and check it out!

Media by Sha Reynolds

Media by Sha Reynolds

Media by Jacky Tong