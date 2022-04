Interview by Liam McArthur, Jack Brummel, and Thomas Harris

Media by Wyatt Boyer

Liam McArthur interviews freshman D’Arcy Johnson. D’Arcy is a Music Industry Studies (MIS) major and talks about her time at Greenville University so far. Listen to hear about D’Arcy’s favorite parts about her first year at GU and why she ended up as a student studying Music Industry Studies at Greenville.