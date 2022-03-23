GU Dining Commons Hacks

created by Marshall Wiegand, Zach Nabers, Zibo Dai, and Kristina Velpel

Welcome to the Greenville University Dining Commons. Have you eaten here before? We have! I’m sure we all have at some point while on campus. From the horror stories we all hear about the uncooked food, to the mouthwatering french fries, there’s always something interesting to find in the DC. They have you covered for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even some snacks in between! We want to give a sneak peek about what to expect when you enter the DC on campus. So, enjoy this short video about the good, the bad, and the tasty from the mouths of some of us college kids!