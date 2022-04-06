Best Napping Spots on Campus

Video by Jack Brummel, Liam McArthur, Thomas Harris

Hey GU! If you live on campus, then you probably have a favorite place to take a nap. Let go on a fun adventure as we explore the top 3 spots among this great campus to take a big ‘ol nap. Have a great laugh and some fun as Thomas Harris takes you through these amazing spots and demonstrates the best positions to take a nap outdoors. Come and see if your favorite spots made the top 3 best places to nap on GU campus!

Let us know down below what spots are your favorite and which spots we might have missed!