Best Napping Spots on Campus

By
Isaac Gilmore
-
Thomas sleeping on Scott Field
Media by Jack Brummel and Liam McArthur

Video by Jack Brummel, Liam McArthur, Thomas Harris

Hey GU! If you live on campus, then you probably have a favorite place to take a nap. Let go on a fun adventure as we explore the top 3 spots among this great campus to take a big ‘ol nap. Have a great laugh and some fun as Thomas Harris takes you through these amazing spots and demonstrates the best positions to take a nap outdoors. Come and see if your favorite spots made the top 3 best places to nap on GU campus!

Let us know down below what spots are your favorite and which spots we might have missed!

