GUFL Interview

Video by Liam McArthur, Jack Brummel, Thomas Harris

Hello friends! If you know anything about the Greenville University Ultimate Frisbee team, you’ll be excited to get the inside scoop about the championship game and other great news that will be discussed within this video. Our good friends on the team will have a lot of news to share, including some words from team captain Wyatt Boyer. Check out this synopsis of a great season before the championship! We are excited to hear all about what the team has been up to, and what the future holds for GUFL!