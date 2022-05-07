Students’ Favorite Anime

Video interview by Zibo Dai, Zach Nabers, Kristina Velpel, Marshal Wiegand

Anime is a kind of art, but also a guidepost. It can give us guidance and comfort. Fullmetal Alchemist tells us that being strong is a simple, but also difficult thing. But there’s such a thing as the will that doesn’t change. ODD TAXI reveals the truth that we try to hide and ignore in our lives. One Piece tells us that although we are not born kings, confidence still flows in our bodies. One day, we will fly in the sky like roc. We interviewed three students. Anime brings them different inspirations and feelings. *Fullmetal Alchemist, ODD TAXI and One Piece are the animes mentioned by interviewees.