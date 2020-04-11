Most Anticipated Games in 2020: Part 2

Video games are definitely an avenue many are using to pass by time during this pandemic. Many are out and coming soon to be excited about. Sad news for gamers – The Last Of Us Part II has been delayed yet again to an unannounced date due to the Coronavirus. Naughty Dog wants everyone to be able to play the game at the same time. Game companies have already been having a hard time keeping their first set release dates, and now the Coronavirus is still making it hard for them to do that so everyone can enjoy the game at the same time. Another game that has been pushed back is the Iron Man VR game that was set to be released for the PlayStation VR on May 15th, 2020.

Media by Nintendo.

Animal Crossing New Horizons– This is Animal Crossing’s 5th title in the main series, which was released on March 20th, 2020. This is also a game that was delayed from its original release date of sometime in 2019. The cute family game is one of the games that has released during this pandemic and has had nothing but success. As of right now, it has the highest Metacritic score with a 91 throughout the entire series. New Horizons sold 1.88 million physical copies at launch in Japan, which is now number one in history, beating Pokemon Sword and Shield for the biggest Switch game in the region. If you ever wanted to get away to a deserted island with animals (I wish for this all the time), then this is the game for you. Take your customizable character and make the best animal getaway possible.

We're also excited to present the full #GhostOfTsushima Story Trailer in Japanese thanks to our partners at @JapanStudio_JP!



As a reminder, you'll have the option to play through the game in Japanese with English subtitles from the start 🗡️https://t.co/QewMUSbsm1 — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 June 26 (@SuckerPunchProd) March 5, 2020 Media by Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima– It has been reported that this game will not be delayed as of April 3rd, 2020. It is still set to be released on June 26th, 2020. If you are unaware of this game, it is set in the year 1274. That means many samurai fights! If you are a fan of Sekiro, this game is for you. You play as Jin Sakai, a samurai of Japan defending his home of Tsushima. The Mongol Empire has invaded Japan, leaving you almost alone. Normal fighting tactics will not give you victory. You must fight as the Ghost to free Japan from the Mongol’s clutches. You have a horse to ride on to move around quickly and also have a grappling hook item. This is a singleplayer third-person action PlayStation exclusive.

Media by Arekkz Gaming.



Resident Evil 3 Remake– Released on April 3rd, 2020, the classic PlayStation 1 remake is definitely a game to keep your eye on. Play as Jill Valentine once again and fight zombies and the formidable Nemesis. Compared to Resident Evil 2’s remake of Mr. X, Nemesis may be a more difficult foe to fight. Even though the story for the third remake is less than 10 hours long to complete, it comes with another game called Resident Evil Resistance to fill your time. This is a multiplayer mode where four players try to survive while the fifth player is setting up traps, dangerous enemies, and more to prevent them from reaching their goal.

Media by Playstation and Square Enix.

Final Fantasy VII Remake– While the original was also a PlayStation 1 JRPG game, the remake has added content that was not in the original. Also, the redesign of the characters look amazing. There was a demo released on March 2nd, 2020, covering the first chapter of the game, but it will not carry over progress due to the fact things may change from now to release date time. Veteran Final Fantasy players and new players will take control of Cloud Strife to fight the Shinra Corporation once again. The game is set to be released on April 10th, 2020, but on March 30th, Square Enix announced that Europe and Australia would be receiving physical copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake early due to the Coronavirus.